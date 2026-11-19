Sweet deal: Hershey’s brings back 5-cent candy bar; find out when and where to get one

Hershey is bringing back its original price for one day only.

Hershey is turning back the clock next week.

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The chocolate company will be selling the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars at their original price - only 5 cents on Nov. 25, while supplies last.

The promotion is being launched to celebrate the new film “Hershey,” the story of the company’s founder, Milton Hershey, and his wife, Catherine.

“The five-cent bar gives fans a chance to experience a sweet piece of Hershey’s story for themselves,” Samantha Siegal, Senior Marketing Director, The Hershey Company, said in a news release. “Bringing it back on the day HERSHEY debuts in theaters gives fans a fun way to celebrate the brand’s roots and the story that inspired it.”

The Hershey bar was introduced at the 5-cent price point in 1900 to help bring what was once a luxury to the masses.

So where can you get the low-cost treat?

Obvious locations include Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Times Square, New York. There is a limit of 10 bars at the 5-cent price.

But you don’t have to travel to other states to get one either.

Walmart will have them starting at 9 a.m. when you shop on Walmart.com with a Walmart account. You can buy one in the store at full price, then upload a photo of the receipt through Ibotta to get cash back. There is a limit of five per person, and it is not available for Ship to Home.

Amazon will also offer the deal through Amazon Grocery and get Same-Day Delivery where available. You can get free shipping using the code that will be shared on Hershey’s social media accounts, the company said. There is a limit of two per person, and additional fees may apply to non-Prime accounts or expedited shipping.

In addition to the original price, Hershey’s also launched vintage-inspired packaging earlier this year.

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