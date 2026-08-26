Tim Curry: Hollywood saddened by ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ star’s death

Actors and friends reacted with sorrow after learning of the death of Tim Curry. The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” star, 80, also had memorable roles as a creepy clown in “It,” a fast-talking butler in “Clue,” and a scheming villain in “Annie.”

Not to mention his portrayal of a nosy concierge in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

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“Gutted,” actor Rob Schneider tweeted. “A truly gifted performer of stage and screen, his one eyebrow could say more than most actors’ entire bodies.

[ Tim Curry dies at age 80 ]

“I am grateful to have the rare gift of watching him work, he made you better just standing near him.”

Gutted. The sensational character actor, Tim Curry has left the stage.

A truly gifted performer of stage and screen, his one eyebrow could say more than most actors entire bodies.

I am grateful to have the rare gift of watching him work, he made you better just standing near him. pic.twitter.com/9QGkmhUmSC — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2026

Comedian Eric Idle tweeted that Curry was “a fine man, singer, actor, host and gardener.’

“He will be missed.”

Curry played role of King Arthur in the 2005 Broadway play, “Spamalot.”

Very sad to see the passing of Tim Curry, our first King Arthur.

A fine man, singer, actor, host and gardener. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tkdAr6FkOh — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) August 26, 2026

Original MTV VJ Martha Quinn tweeted that Curry’s “force was undeniable.”

“It will be felt when Rocky Horror takes over the Sphere next year in Vegas,” she wrote.

With heavy heart I share that Tim Curry, known to many for his legendary performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, passed away last night. His force was undeniable. It will be felt when Rocky Horror takes over the Sphere next year in Vegas 🙏 — Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) August 26, 2026

Carol Burnett shared a clip from the 1982 film “Annie,” recalling Curry’s role as Rooster Hannigan, according to Variety. Burnett starred as Curry’s sister, Miss Hannigan.

“We had such a wonderful time working together on ‘Annie.’ Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could,” Burnett wrote. “He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him.”

Michael McKean, who appeared in 1985’s “Clue” with Curry, said his last conversation with the actor was “about life and love and laughter.”

[ Tim Curry: An eccentric, stimulating career ]

“The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing,” McKean tweeted, referring to Curry’s health issues following a stroke he suffered in 2012. “Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend.”

My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter. The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 26, 2026

Another star from “Clue,” Lesley Ann Warren, paid tribute in an Instagram post.

“My dear companion in crime, the brilliant, hilarious, hysterically funny, magician of artistry has left us,” the actress wrote. “What an unbelievable joy to have shared a sound stage with him and to engage with such a master talent. I adored him. Bless his wild and inspired soul. Love you Tim.”

“And the blows keep coming,” actress Elaine Hendrix wrote on Instagram. “I worked with Tim Curry in the 90s. He was THE kindest man. I adored him up close and from afar since discovering ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ while I was in High School. I was a huge fan of him! What a talent. What a gentleman. What an honor. RIP Tim.”

The Muppets’ official Instagram account posted a picture from “Muppet Treasure Island,” Variety reported.

“Few humans have earned the title of honorary Muppet more than the legendary Tim Curry,” the caption reads. “As a performer he was unparalleled -- witty, charming, unnerving, and deeply funny. We will always consider it one of our greatest treasures to have been part of Long John Silver’s crew. Thank you for everything, Tim.”

Curry gave a memorable portrayal of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 1981, singing “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Tim Curry playing Mick Jagger in Saturday Night Live, 1981. pic.twitter.com/AV1dR7U2tg — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 26, 2026

0 of 16 Remembering Tim Curry Remembering Tim Curry who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 1974: Actor and songwriter Richard O'Brien (left) with actor and singer Tim Curry, his co-star in the stage musical 'The Rocky Horror Show', at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards for 1973 at the Savoy Hotel in London, UK, 22nd January 1974. The work won the award for Best Musical in 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Evening Standard/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 1975: Actress Patricia Quinn, actor Tim Curry, and actress Little Nell on set of the Cinemax movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 1978: Tim Curry as William Shakespeare appearing in the ABC mini-series 'Will Shakespeare' aka 'Life of Shakespeare'. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Disney General Entertainment Con) Remembering Tim Curry 1981: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 7 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tim Curry during the 'The Zucchini Song' skit on December 5, 1981 -- (Photo by: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Remembering Tim Curry 1994: Tim Curry during 1994 Cable Ace Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Remembering Tim Curry 1997: (L-R) Annie Potts, Tim Curry promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Over the Top'. (Photo by Gwendolen Cates /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Photo by Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC via Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2002: Tim Curry during The Wild Thornberrys Movie at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Remembering Tim Curry 2005: David Hyde Pierce, Terry Jones, Mike Nichols, Michael Palin, Tim Curry and Eric Idle singing "Always Look On The Brighter Side Of Life" during the opening night curtain call for "Monty Python's Spamalot" at the Shubert Theatre March 17, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2010: Actor Tim Curry arrives at the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2010: Actors Julian McMahon (L) and Tim Curry attend The Rocky Horror Picture Show 35th anniversary after-party to benefit The Painted Turtle at The Wiltern on October 28, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Painted Turtle) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2016: (L-R Back Row) Actors Ivy Levan, Staz Nair (L-R Front Row) Tim Curry and Ryan McCartan speak onstage at 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' panel discussion during the FOX portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2025: Patricia Quinn, Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Tim Curry attend The Academy Museum Hosts 50th Anniversary Of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" With Tim Curry And Sins O' The Flesh at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on September 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2025: Tim Curry and Nell Campbell attend The Academy Museum Hosts 50th Anniversary Of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" With Tim Curry And Sins O' The Flesh at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on September 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

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