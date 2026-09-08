Tom Jones claims he was fired from ‘The Voice UK’ over financial difficulty

The 86-year-old said he was not happy about being fired from "The Voice UK."

It’s not unusual for Tom Jones to belt out lyrics, but the Welsh-born singer took a swing at ITV after he was fired from “The Voice UK.”

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Jones, 86, whose open-shirt, gyrating persona was backed by five Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts during the late 1960s and early ’70s, wrote on social media that he was removed from his coaching role on Season 15 of the show due to a “financial difficulty with insurance.”

“To be clear, I did not want to leave ‘The Voice’ as I love the show and really appreciate the audience,” Jones posted. “ITV made this decision -- obviously a while ago, and I was told just recently. The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance.

“They are offering a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without being actually involved from the start, and I’m not thrilled about that.”

Jones, whose top 10 hits include “She’s A Lady,” “What’s New Pussycat?” and “It’s Not Unusual,” has appeared on “The Voice U.K. almost continuously since the show debuted in 2012, Variety reported.

Jones spent three years on the coaching panel and took a break, rejoining the show when it moved from the BBC to ITV in 2017, according to the entertainment news outlet.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We have loved working with Sir Tom Jones over the past nine years on The Voice UK,” an ITV spokesperson said in a statement, according to Deadline. “While he will no longer be a full-time coach on series 15, we continue to talk to Sir Tom and his team about his involvement in the next series.”

In the last series, Jones was a coach along with Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones of the British pop group McFly, rapper Will.i.am and Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, the BBC reported.

Jones won a Grammy Award in 1966 for Best New Artist. Sixty years later, he said he wanted to stay in his role.

“The only thing I know right now is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job,” Jones wrote on social media.

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