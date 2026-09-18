Toys R Us announces expansion ahead of holiday season

Toys R Us announced the expansion of stores across the U.S.

Remember what it was like going to a toy store and running through the aisles, looking at any new toy a kid could dream of?

Toys R Us is giving us 120 more places where “a kid can be a kid.”

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Toys R Us announced in a news release that it will be opening 120 standalone locations in partnership with Go! Retail Group.

The companies called it a “major milestone in the continued growth of Toys”R”US in the United States."

There are already 40 standalone locations across the country, as well as Toys R Us shops inside some Macy’s locations.

The new stores will have a “curated assortment” of toys, collectibles, and “must-have gifts,” including Legos, Hot Wheels cars, and Pokémon.

Some locations will have Creator Studios that are an “intersection of play, entertainment and content creation” where influencers, creators and toy brands can create content, show off new items and have toy reveals.

Select stores will have cafés and candy shops.

Toys R Us is once again taking off, this time literally, as it opened a new stop-in-shop at Orlando International Airport last month, the company said.

The company has not announced the full list of new locations, but you can search here to find the ones near you.

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