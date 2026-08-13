Travis Kelce breaks silence, calls wedding to Taylor Swift ‘best night of my life’

Back to business: Travis Kelce was back on the football field as the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their training camp on Wednesday. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce briefly broke his silence about his wedding to pop superstar Taylor Swift, speaking to reporters during the Chiefs’ training camp.

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“The wedding was the best night of my life,” Kelce said Wednesday during a news conference after practice. “I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. That’s about all I got for that night. It was a crazy night.”

Kelce, whose wedding to Swift was one of the most anticipated events of the summer -- and the most secretive -- turned his attention back to the business at hand, USA Today reported.

“Now it’s football, baby,” he told reporters.

Kelce was asked by a reporter during Wednesday’s news conference about the significance of tying the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, People reported.

“MSG, man, you know, I always told myself I go for a playoff game when the Knicks were rocking, and my wife went when I was stuck in minicamp, I didn’t get my opportunity to go then,” Kelce said, referencing Swift’s attendance at the New York Knicks’ Game 4 victory during the NBA Finals. “It’s kind of cool, you know, to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there ... It was perfect.

“And the AC was cookin’, baby,” Kelce added, referring to the heat wave that gripped New York City the weekend of the couple’s wedding.

Turning his attention to football, Kelce, 36, a three-time Super Bowl champion and 11-time Pro Bowl selection, contemplated retirement after last season but is returning because of his passion to play.

“I still got a lot of love for this game. I still think I can go out and play at a high level,” Kelce told reporters. “I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than last year. I think that’s the biggest thing for me.”

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