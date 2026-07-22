Tropical Storm Bertha approaching Louisiana coast

Tropical Storm Bertha continues to move slowly west through the northern Gulf.

Tropical Storm Bertha continued its crawl toward the coast in the northern Gulf on Wednesday.

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Storm approaching Louisiana coast

Update 2:03 p.m. ET July 22: In its 2 p.m. ET advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha was barely maintaining its tropical storm status as it approached the southeastern Louisiana coast.

The center of the storm was located approximately 35 miles south-southwest of Biloxi, Mississippi, and about 60 miles east of New Orleans. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Florida-Alabama state line to Morgan City, Louisiana. The metropolitan New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are also under tropical storm warnings.

Storm creeps westward

Update 11:03 a.m. ET July 22: In its 11 a.m. ET advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that the center of Tropical Storm Bertha was located approximately 40 miles south of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and 55 miles north-northeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Maximum sustained winds remained at 50 mph, and the storm was moving west-northwest at 6 mph.

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton county line on the Florida Panhandle to Morgan City, Louisiana. The metropolitan New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are also under tropical storm warnings.

A tropical storm warning was extended from Morgan City west to Sargent, Texas.

Tropical storm conditions are possible sometime later Wednesday, the hurricane center said.

The hurricane center is expected to issue an intermediate advisory at 2 p.m. ET.

Wed, July 22 10 am CDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Bertha.



The latest advisory information on Bertha can be found at https://t.co/jigeOJBJ7U pic.twitter.com/tadmhIvtCc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2026

Bertha continues westward track

Update 7:58 a.m. ET July 22: In its 8 a.m. ET intermediate advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha was located approximately 45 miles northeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 60 miles south of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Maximum sustained winds remained at 50 mph, and the storm was moving west at 5 mph.

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton county line on the Florida Panhandle to Morgan City, Louisiana. The metropolitan New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are also under tropical storm warnings.

A tropical storm warning was extended from Morgan City west to Sargent, Texas.

The hurricane center is expected to issue a full advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

Tropical Storm #Bertha Advisory 12A (7 AM CDT, Wed Jul 22): Tropical Storm Watches Extended Westward Along the Extreme Southwestern Louisiana and Upper Texas Coasts. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2026

Original report: In its 5 a.m. ET advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha had lost some of its punch but still had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm was located approximately 110 miles west-southwest of Panama City, Florida, and about 50 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Bertha was moving west at 5 mph, the hurricane center said.

7/22 4am CDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Bertha:



You can find the latest advisory information at https://t.co/jigeOJBJ7U pic.twitter.com/jZIYR0Ouzo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2026

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton county line on the Florida Panhandle to Morgan City, Louisiana. The metropolitan New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are also under tropical storm warnings.

A tropical storm watch is in effect in Louisiana from west of Morgan City to Cameron, along with Lake Maurepas.

According to the hurricane center, tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from Bertha’s center.

While the most intense parts of the storm remain offshore, WALA reported that the Gulf Coast will still experience dangerous surf conditions on Wednesday.

The hurricane center will issue an intermediate advisory at 8 a.m. ET, followed by a full advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

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