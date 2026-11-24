FILE PHOTO: National Thanksgiving turkeys Freedom and Feathers are presented to journalists in the Willard Room of the Willard InterContinental on November 23, 2026, in Washington, DC. The two turkeys from West Virginia will serve as this year's National Thanksgiving Turkeys and be pardoned by President Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Two turkeys are being spared from the dinner table as President Donald Trump issues pardons in the annual presidential Thanksgiving tradition.

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Freedom and Feathers were pardoned by the president during a ceremony on the White House helipad. Only one of the two birds was featured at the ceremony.

President Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys "Feathers" and "Freedom" on the White House South Lawn pic.twitter.com/UWQZNPtQjq — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) November 24, 2026

Next year, he said the ceremony will take place in the ballroom, which is under construction.

After remarks, Trump invited first lady Melania Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to join him in issuing the pardon.

He said he was granting the turkeys “full, absolute and unconditional pardon — meaning they will live forever,” CBS News reported.

He called their names “a little bit out there” and said he’s heard better.

The president and first lady then went back into the White House after the ceremony finished.

Freedom and Feathers will be taken to Texas A&M’s Department of Poultry Science, which has built a new climate-controlled home with a front porch and outdoor access, according to CBS News.

Six undergraduate students will take care of them.

Tuesday’s photo op marked the 79th turkey pardon, but it wasn’t an annual thing until 1989, when President George H.W. Bush was in office, The Associated Press reported.

The National Turkey Federation gave its first turkey to President Harry Truman in 1947. In 1963, President John Kennedy sent the turkey back to the farm, saying “Let’s keep him going.”

The federation said, “The White House Presentation signals the beginning of the holiday season of national thanks, historically representing agriculture’s bountiful harvest. The presentation also highlights the contributions of America’s turkey growers as well as the important role of agriculture in modern America.”

For 2026, the public could vote for the names of the turkeys, with Freedom and Feathers coming out on top. They also could vote on which one got the pardon, White House officials said.

Feathers is four months old and weighs 40 pounds.

Freedom is also four months old and is a bit heavier at 21 pounds.

Both were hatched at Deans Gap Farm in West Virginia.

Before they were under the lights at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the turkeys spent the week in the lap of luxury, staying at the Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C., near the executive mansion.

Once the pardon is made official, the turkeys will be taken to a farm for retirement.

Last year’s turkeys, Gobble and Waddle, were taken to the Department of Poultry Science at North Carolina State University, The White House Historical Association said.

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