USDA FSIS issues health alert over meat, poultry products containing recalled jalapeños

FILE PHOTO: The USDA FSIS has issued a public health alert over products containing recalled jalapeños.

The recall of jalapeños has prompted a public health alert for other products.

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for meat and poultry products that contain the recalled jalapeños.

The jalapeños distributed by Taylor Farms may be contaminated with Salmonella.

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The list of items, which were sold at stores such as, Kroger, H-E-B, Walmart, and Wawa among others, can be found here or below. The items include bowls, wraps, and burritos.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness from eating the items.

The FSIS said that some products may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers.

If you have the items, you should not eat them and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

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