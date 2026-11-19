FILE PHOTO: American actress, singer, model and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe. Find out where the "Seven Year Itch" actress ranks among the top actors of all time. (Photo by Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

The weather is getting cooler, and it is the perfect time to snuggle up and catch a movie. There are the big blockbusters that you’ve seen a million times before, but what about watching a classic?

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If you don’t know where to start, Variety has ranked the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of all time, which may help point you in the right direction.

So how did the industry publication come up with the ranking that has stars such as Zendaya (98), Orson Welles (62), alongside entertainers such as Divine (79) and The Marx Brothers (55)?

“To choose the 100 Greatest Movie Stars, we had to use our heads, our hearts, our guts, our fantasy lives. We were looking for the stars who magnetize us, the ones who awe and overpower us and make us swoon. The ones we wish we were, and the ones who inspire the ultimate movie-star thought: ‘That’s who I am.’” Variety said.

Here are the top 20; see if you agree:

Marilyn Monroe Humphrey Bogart Charlie Chaplin Jack Nicholson Katherine Hepburn Sidney Poitier Marlon Brando Tom Cruise Toshiro Mifune Barbra Streisand Clint Eastwood Cary Grant Julia Roberts James Dean Clark Gable Bette Davis Tom Hanks Ingrid Bergman John Wayne Denzel Washington

Click here to see the complete list.

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