‘Very tragic day’: 6 dead, including 4 children, after man reports killing family

The Winfield Police Department responded to a residence and found four children dead, along with a female and a male who was believed to be the shooter.

WINFIELD, Kan. — Six people, including four children, a woman and a male suspect, were found dead in a Kansas residence on Tuesday, authorities said.

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According to the Winfield Police Department, a 911 dispatcher received a call at 8:50 a.m. CT on Tuesday from a man who said he had killed his entire family and intended to kill himself, KWCH reported.

Officers responding to the scene heard a single gunshot, according to the television station.

“Pretty much immediately, (the) first officer on scene was approaching the house when they heard a single gunshot,” Winfield Chief of Police Robbie DeLong said during a news conference, according to KAKE. “At that point, they retreated.”

Police waited until 10:57 a.m. CT before breaching the front door of the residence, KWCH reported. Officers found six people dead.

REST IN PEACE: Winfield police confirmed four children and one woman were shot and killed on Tuesday.



The suspect called police to report that he had killed his entire family and was going to kill himself. Officers found him dead at the scene.



Details | https://t.co/0gSd7Z7UHx pic.twitter.com/DgvuW7CFJa — KWCH 12 News (@KWCH12) August 11, 2026

The suspect was identified as Ronald H. Williams Sr., 53, police said. Also deceased was Kelly L. George, 44.

The children were identified as Carol A. Williams, 9; Ronald H. Williams Jr., 7; Sarah K. Williams, 5; and Kelly M. Magee-Williams, 3.

Investigators with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation believe that the elder Williams killed his five family members before calling 911 and then died from a self-inflicted wound when officers arrived at the residence, KWCH reported.

“Obviously, this is a very tragic day in our community,” DeLong said during the news conference.

According to the KBI, Williams Sr. was convicted of two counts of attempted indecent liberties with a 15-year-old girl in Wyandotte County in 1998. Other prior convictions include theft, battery, aggravated battery and violating a protection from abuse order, according to KWCH.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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