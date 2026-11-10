Veterans Day 2026: What’s open and closed

FILE PHOTO: Veterans Day means some businesses and services may be closed. Find out which ones.

As Americans pause on Veterans Day to thank those who have served our country, some workers will have the day off. But not all.

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What is Veterans Day?

According to the Wounded Warrior Project, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, is also known as Armistice Day. President Woodrow Wilson established it on Nov. 11, 1919.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Wilson’s proclamation read: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”

Congress recognized the date in a concurrent resolution on June 4, 1926: “Whereas it is fitting that the recurring anniversary of this date should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations; and

“Whereas the legislatures of twenty-seven of our States have already declared November 11 to be a legal holiday: Therefore be it Resolved by the Senate (the House of Representatives concurring), that the President of the United States is requested to issue a proclamation calling upon the officials to display the flag of the United States on all Government buildings on November 11 and inviting the people of the United States to observe the day in schools and churches, or other suitable places, with appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples.”

It became a legal holiday in 1938, according to the VA.

Armistice Day originally celebrated the end of World War I and marked when the Allies and Germany signed the armistice, or call for peace, on Nov. 11, 1918, at the “eleventh hour.”

After World War II and the Korean War, it was changed ot Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans past and present. President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s proclamation changed the name.

A Veterans Day Moment of Silence, or a two-minute pause, honors those who have served our country. The president is required by law to issue a proclamation encouraging everyone to observe the moment of silence at the same time at 2:11 p.m. ET, 1:11 p.m. CT, 12:11 p.m. MT and 11:11 a.m. PT, a symbolic moment to coincide with the “11th hour or the 11th day of the 11th month,” the Wounded Warrior Project said.

Open/closed

Here is a list of what is expected to be open and closed on Veterans Day. It’s best to check before heading out.

Open

UPS, including UPS Stores

FedEx, including FedEx Office

NYSE markets

NASDAQ

Closed

As for whether kids have school, it all depends on the district. So you’ll want to check their school calendars.

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