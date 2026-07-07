Walmart helps make summer cheaper, lowers prices on some items

FILE PHOTO: Walmart is trying to take the sting out of summer costs.

Walmart is trying to help take the sting out of summer costs by lowering prices.

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The company announced that it is cutting the prices at both Walmart and Sam’s Clubs to help offset rising costs.

Walmart said the price reductions will be seen in groceries, household essentials, outdoor living, toys, apparel, and seasonal items.

Examples of lower prices include:

1 lb. 73% Ground Beef Roll, Fresh ($5.94 down from $6.74)

Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob ($0.25 each, down from $0.68)

Fresh Red Cherries 2.25 lb. bag ($5.63, down from $11.18)

Great Value Ice Cream 48 fl. oz ($2.50, down from $2.97)

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag ($2.50, down from $2.97)

Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack, 18-count ($8.97, down from $9.97)

Great Value Disposable Paper Plates, 200-count ($8.97, down from $9.97)

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 24-packs ($9.97, down from $14.97)

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper and Diet Mountain Dew 24-packs ($9.97, down from $13.97)

The prices on more than 250 items are being lowered for the summer at stores, online and on the company’s apps.

Target also cut prices. The company announced in May that it would slash prices on about 5,000 items throughout the summer and into the back-to-school season.

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