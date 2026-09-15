Watch: Suspect kicks out window, slides out of moving deputy’s vehicle

Keon Dewayne Leonard was able to smash the back window of a deputy's cruiser and slipped out of the open space -- despite his 6-foot-7, 260-pound frame.

CROCKETT, Texas — Video from Texas law enforcement officials shows the moment a 6-foot-7, 260-pound suspect kicked out the back passenger window of a deputy’s cruiser and slithered out of the newly created opening.

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The video was released by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and occurred on Sept. 3.

Keon Dewayne Leonard had been arrested on a warrant for assault of a public servant or judge, KTRE reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Leonard had been difficult to subdue because of his size, and deputies needed two sets of handcuffs to restrain him.

Video from inside the patrol truck shows Leonard slipping the handcuffs from behind his back to his front. He then began spinning to face his feet near the window of the patrol car, kicking the glass until he shattered it, according to KHOU.

Despite his large size, Leonard managed to squeeze through the window and onto the ground, the video from the sheriff’s office shows.

“(This was) some of what our deputies interact with on a daily basis,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “We routinely see people on their worst days, not their best.

Deputy Jenefer Cruz pursued Leonard and used a stun gun to bring him under control, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputy Cruz, though small in stature, is full of grit,“ Sheriff Zak Benge said.

Leonard was placed in another vehicle and was taken to the Houston County Jail, the sheriff said.

According to Houston County online booking records, Leonard faces three new charges: Escape while arrested/confined and criminal mischief/destroying property, both third-degree felonies; and evading arrest, a misdemeanor.

He remains in the Houston County Jail, with bail set at $40,000, online records show.

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