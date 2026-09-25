What are the top 100 television shows of the 21st century? Find out

The New York Times ranked the top 100 television shows of the 21st century. Where did "The Pitt" fall?

There are some shows that just stick with you, some more than others.

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The New York Times, with help from more than 500 stars, showrunners, and other TV personalities, ranked all the series that aired since Jan. 1, 2000. (That is more than 26 years ago, if you can believe it!)

Some of those who helped whittle down the list include Elisabeth Moss, Bryan Cranston, Colman Domingo, Lena Waithe and many, many more.

No. 100 is “Scandal,” which aired from 2012 to 2018 and followed Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, “the ultimate D.C. fixer,” the Times said.

“Gilmore Girls” came in at No. 99.

There’s “The Great British Baking Show,” which ranked No. 85.

“Ted Lasso” made the cut at No. 75.

“Stranger Things” only made it to No. 53 and “Downton Abbey” didn’t make it much further at No. 52.

“The Pitt” broke the top 50 and ranks at No. 36.

Here are the top 10 from No. 1 to 10:

Click here to see the complete list and mark the ones that you have seen or want to watch.

Click here to see how your favorite stars voted.

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