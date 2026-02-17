Whoooo done it? Police rescue injured screech owl from snowy backyard

A Syracuse police officer holds an Eastern screech owl that was rescued after being injured.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This was no mystery, but police officers in upstate New York had a “whoooo-dunit” on their hands last week.

Officers in Syracuse rescued an injured Eastern screech owl in the snowy backyard of a residence in the city, the Post-Standard reported.

Syracuse Police Animal Cruelty officers responded to a call on Feb. 11, Kieran Coffey, a spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department, told the newspaper. Residents had reported finding an injured Eastern screech-owl in a backyard.

Officers arriving at the scene were able to secure the wounded bird and transport it to a private wildlife facility so it could heal from its injuries, the Post-Standard reported.

“This was a real hoot of a rescue! We’re always ready to swoop in when the community calls,” police posted on Facebook.

According to the Post-Standard, Eastern screech-owls are among the smallest owls in New York, typically growing 7 to 10 inches tall. Seeing a screech-owl in the suburbs is not unusual, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. They live wherever trees are present and will even nest in backyard boxes.

“Whoooo responded? We did!” police wrote on Facebook.

