Will Reeve of ‘Good Morning America’ reveals diagnosis for testicular cancer

The ABC News correspondent opened up about his battle with testicular cancer.

ABC News correspondent Will Reeve revealed he was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year.

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Reeve, 34, a New York-based correspondent for ABC News and the network’s shows including “Good Morning America,” said on Tuesday that he was diagnosed in April, three months after his marriage to his wife, Amanda.

Testicular cancer develops in the tissues of one or both testicles, according to the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine.

“I was raised to share one’s struggles if, in doing so, that might help others,” Reeve told People.

FULL INTERVIEW: Good Morning America’s @ReeveWill opens up about a deeply personal health battle he’s been facing for months. In a candid account, Reeve shares why he chose to make his journey public, hoping his experience will raise awareness and his story will help others. pic.twitter.com/p3FF4WzS4i — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 29, 2026

Reeve said he went to a doctor in April and had an orchiectomy in early May to remove his testicle. Reeve, the son of the late “Superman” actor Christopher Reeve, was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery.

The broadcast journalist was diagnosed with embryonal carcinoma, an aggressive form of testicular cancer.

“I hadn’t had surgery since I got my tonsils out at 5,” Reeve told People. “So I was more nervous about the unknown of the surgery rather than the overwhelming realization that I would be losing an essential part of my body forever.”

Reeve said he had a retroperitoneal lymph node dissection in June as doctors removed dozens of lymph nodes to prevent the cancer from spreading, ABC News reported.

Reeve was 2 years old when his father was paralyzed from the neck down after being thrown from a horse, according to People. He said he watched his father and mother, Dana Reeve, champion awareness for spinal cord injuries.

Christopher Reeve died in 2004 when he was 52, the magazine reported. Dana Reeve died in 2006 from lung cancer at the age of 44.

“Watching my parents up close take the adversity they faced in their lives and repurpose it into something hopeful left a major impact on my life and how I try to live it,” Reeve told People.

In early July, Reeve began chemotherapy treatment, ABC News reported. By the end of the month, he was able to ring the bell to signify the successful end of his treatment.

“I remember with my mom, when she got sick 20 years ago, I didn’t really know that she was sick until she lost her hair,” Reeve said during a segment on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “And I think anyone who has cancer or loves someone with cancer, that’s sort of a tipping point when you know, oh man, this is real.

“And to be able to look myself in the mirror every day and come here every day and be like, ‘I feel good. I am good,’ that was a major wind in my sails, for sure.”

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