Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn successfully completes downhill training run

The U.S. Olympic skier had a successful training run in the women's downhill event on Friday.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn, shaking off the effects of a ruptured ACL in her left knee, completed a successful downhill training run on Friday at the Olympia delle Tofane course.

Vonn, 41, kept her hopes for Olympic gold alive with an aggressive run, finishing in 1:40.33.

Crowds at the course applauded when Vonn crossed the finish line. U.S. teammate Breezy Johnson was waiting and exchanged a fist bump, USA Today reported.

Just one week after tearing her ACL, Lindsey Vonn has completed her Olympic training run in Cortina.



The women's downhill competition takes place this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FgEG8xkWTI — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2026

“She was smart. She didn’t go all in,” said Aksel Lund Svindal, a former Olympic downhill champion from Norway and now one of Vonn’s personal coaches. “She made a mistake on the bottom, but the rest looked like just good skiing, but no big risk. And to me it looked symmetrical.”

Vonn, who did not stop to talk with reporters, did have a one-word answer -- “Yep” -- to an Associated Press reporter who asked if all was well after her run.

She went for more rehab after leaving the course.

Vonn was injured last week during a World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. She lost control coming off a jump while bracing to make a right-hand turn, NBC News reported.

Vonn wore a brace on her left knee during her practice run. After her injury last week, she was adamant that she would compete and expressed confidence in a social media post before Friday’s session.

“Nothing makes me happier! No one would have believed I would be here,” Vonn wrote. “But I made it!! I’m here, I’m smiling and no matter what, I know how lucky I am. I’m not going to waste this chance. Let’s go get it!!”

© 2025 Cox Media Group