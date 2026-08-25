Woman sues Wendy’s for getting sick after eating burger

FILE PHOTO: A woman from Illinois is suing Wendy's, saying she got sick after eating a meal from the fast food chain

A customer who said she got sick after eating a Wendy’s double cheeseburger meal is now suing the restaurant chain over her illness.

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Roxie Ellis Douglas, 68, said her medical treatment cost her nearly $100,000 after she got a stomach infection, WBBM reported.

Douglas ordered a double cheeseburger and baked potato meal through DoorDash, and claims she contracted a Campylobacter intestinal infection around Aug. 5, 2025, after eating the meal, according to WMAQ.

She also said she developed acute infectious colitis, leukocytosis, dehydration, gastroenteritis and hypokalemia secondary to diarrhea.

Douglas accused Wendy’s of strict product liability, negligence and breach of warranty.

Her lawsuit accuses Wendy’s of failing to use safe and proper food storage, preparation, and handling; failing to adequately prepare the food for human consumption; and failing to eliminate the presence of Campylobacter bacteria and other illness-producing bacteria, WMAQ reported.

The lawsuit was filed last month.

Wendy’s asked to have the suit moved from the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, where it is now. The restaurant also asked for a jury trial, People magazine reported.

Douglas is suing Wendy’s for more than $50,000.

The company has not responded to requests for comment from WMAQ, WBBM or People.

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