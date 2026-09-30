Women’s soccer great Carli Lloyd gives birth to second child

The former U.S. Women's national team star welcomed her second child on Sept. 24.

Former U.S. women’s soccer national team star forward Carli Lloyd announced the birth of her second child.

[ Read more trending news ]

Lloyd, 44, and her husband, former golf pro Brian Hollins, welcomed a boy, Hunter Jax Hollins, in an Instagram post. The infant was born on Sept. 24 at 8:13 a.m. local time, weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length, People reported.

“It wasn’t the easiest delivery, which makes us even more grateful for the best team of Doctors, nurses, and everyone else who took such amazing care of us throughout this pregnancy,” Lloyd wrote.

Lloyd’s first child, a girl named Harper Anne Hollins, was born on Oct. 18, 2024, USA Today reported.

Both of Lloyd’s children were conceived via in-vitro fertilization (IVF), according to People. One of Lloyd’s tags in her Instagram post referenced IVF.

Lloyd retired in 2021 after a sterling soccer career. As a forward and midfielder, she won two Olympic gold medals -- at the 2008 and 2012 Games -- and took home a bronze medal in the 2020 Games. She also won World Cups with the U.S. Women’s national team and was chosen as FIFA World Player of the Year twice.

Lloyd and Hollins were married in November 2016 after nearly two decades together, Us magazine reported. They met in high school.

© 2026 Cox Media Group