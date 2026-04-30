Troopers investigate attack on sheriff’s office detective

JAY COUNTY, Indiana — The Indiana State Police are investigating an attack on a Jay County Sheriff’s Office detective.

On Wednesday, 44-year-old Michael Sargent entered the Jay County Sheriff’s office to confess to a past crime, according to a spokesperson.

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The detective escorted Sargent to a private area to talk with him.

After discussing the crime, the detective determined that more information was needed. He led Sargent out of the sheriff’s office to continue the investigation.

Sargent allegedly attempted to grab the detective’s gun, followed by a struggle between the two men.

Jay County Sheriff Ray Newton witnessed the struggle, joined the detective in the attempt to secure the firearm, and restrained Sargent.

Sargent was taken into custody and transported to the Jay County Jail.

He was arrested on charges of:

Disarming a law enforcement officer.

Battery against a public safety officer engaged in official duties.

Resisting law enforcement.

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

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