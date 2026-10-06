Tropical development could bring rain to the Miami Valley

The National Hurricane Center has selected these names for storms in 2026.

Sunday could be rainy and breezy thanks to a tropical low. — The weather is very quiet across the Miami Valley as of Tuesday. We’re enjoying sunny skies and temperatures near 70 degrees.

Nice weather will continue through Saturday before possible big changes arrive on Sunday.

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The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure a near 100% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next two days.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Isaias. If it becomes a hurricane, it will be the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

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Regardless of how strong this storm becomes, the leftovers will have a chance to make it to the Miami Valley.

This is all dependent on the eventual track of the remnant low, but it currently looks like rain will arrive on Sunday and continue into Sunday night.

A steady, light rain is the most likely scenario... not tropical heavy downpours or severe weather. It may also be breezy with some gusts above 20MPH.

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