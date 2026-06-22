Tucker Wetmore reveals his favorite moment on the Brunette Tour

It's been a whirlwind 2026 for new male artist of year Tucker Wetmore, picking up his trophy from the Academy of Country Music just before "Brunette" became his third consecutive #1.

Simultaneously, he's been on the road with the song's namesake tour.

"The Brunette World Tour has been crazy," Tucker says. "I was overseas for seven weeks straight. Before that, I was a month and a half here in the States, and then [I've] got another month and half, two months in the fall."

"It feels like it's the tour that never ends, you know, but it's been such a blessing," he adds. "And the shows are getting bigger, the fans are getting crazier, and hopefully the music keeps up."

All the shows he's done have a singular moment in common that Tucker loves.

"My favorite part is seeing people's faces light up when they hear their favorite, like, song or lyric or guitar lick or whatever it is, and like seeing visual reactions to stuff that I'm pouring my heart out into my music, you know, and seeing them relate to the songs and just, like, scream their favorite lyric at the top of their lungs," he says. "It's my favorite thing in the world.'

You can tune in to see Tucker on Thursday's CMA Fest special, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

He resumes the Brunette Tour at Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary, Alberta, on July 2.

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