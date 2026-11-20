DAYTON, OH — Very warm temperatures by the end of November standards will be here through the weekend. Typically this time of year, high temperatures will only be around 50 degrees. This weekend, mid 60s continue. Interestingly, this isn’t record warmth, but it is certainly abnormal for this time of year.

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The next cold front swings through Sunday night. We’ll have the chance for a few light rain showers as the front passes. The best chance for rain comes at night, so your outside plans on Sunday should largely be in good shape. Following the Sunday night showers, cooler air begins arriving.

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Starting Monday, high temperatures will only reach the 40s. We’ll stay in the 40s through at least next Friday.

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