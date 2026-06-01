DAYTON, OH — After sprinkles exit this evening, we’ll settle into a very nice week of weather across the Miami Valley.

High pressure will be in firm control of things over the next 5 days, giving us plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures.

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Tuesday through Friday will each have cool mornings, warm afternoons, and lots of sunshine. The pattern starts to break down going into the weekend.

High pressure slides east, allowing moisture to return. That will bring back the chance for showers and storms.

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Making weekend plans? Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two days. Even so, it shouldn’t be a washout. Just keep an eye on radar.

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