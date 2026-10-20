Very quiet weather ahead this week

DAYTON, OH — This could prove to be one of the driest stretches of weather so far this year. We’ve been dry now for 4 days. We have no rain in the forecast for at least the next 7 days.

Eleven days with no precipitation would tie a run of days in February as the driest stretch of time so far this year.

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At the same time, no extreme temperatures are expected. The typical high temperature this time of year is 65 degrees.

We’re going to be a few degrees above that through the 7-day forecast, but no 80s, no significant heat or significant cold is likely during the next week or so.

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The early look at Halloween and the timeframe around the end of the month does look a bit more unsettled.

Models show an increase in the number of cold fronts coming our way by then.

It’s still too early to make a call on what may happen to end the month and begin November, but things do look more active than what we currently have.

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