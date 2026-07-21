Veterinary team creates mobility aid for kitten using Hot Wheels, everyday items

CINCINNATI — A veterinary assistant and her medical team used everyday items to provide mobility assistance to a kitten.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The team at Cincinnati Animal CARE created a wheelchair for Gelato, the kitten, using items like rulers, zip-ties, and Hot Wheels.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New $1 billion Electra headquarters to boost Springfield’s aerospace sector
- Man arrested after 4-H project chicken coop set on fire
- Chinese restaurant chain opens new location in Huber Heights
Gelato is currently in foster care with Mallory, the veterinary assistant who helped create the wheelchair.
The shelter said it cares for more than 9,000 animals annually.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]