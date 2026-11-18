Warm for now, but colder air is looming

DAYTON, OH — Enjoy the mild air while we have it. Each of the next 4 afternoons will feature high temperatures around or just above 60 degrees. These temperatures are a good bit warmer than normal for this time of year.

As you might imagine, this won’t last, and a cold front will bring a quick return to colder weather by early next week.

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The cold front arrives on Sunday. As it passes through, we’ll likely see some scattered rain showers.

I expect these to be light. It won’t rain all day, and the rain that does fall won’t amount to much. Most rainfall totals will be .25″ or less.

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The colder air will be the main thing we notice from this next front. Highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 40s on Monday.

Lower 40s are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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