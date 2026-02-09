Warmest day since January 14th expected Tuesday

DAYTON, OH — As a warm front lifts through the area tonight into Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb to the lower 40s. In Dayton, we are forecasting a high on Tuesday of 43 degrees.

The last time Dayton was this warm or warmer, we have to go back to January 14th, when we made it to 46 degrees. The warmth will be short-lived as temperatures return to the low and middle 30s starting Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

We’ll need to watch out for fog at times on Tuesday. As warmer air moves in over the cold snowpack, fog may form. If not fog, then low clouds are likely. Either way, we’ll have some gloom around at times on Tuesday.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

We have no major rain or snow chances in the forecast over the next 7 days as systems are currently on track to largely miss the Miami Valley. The exception could end up being Sunday.

If that system trends a bit northward, we could be in for a round of beneficial rainfall.

©2026 Cox Media Group