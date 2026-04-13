Watch the new trailer for Billie Eilish's 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D)'

James Cameron and Billie Eilish on the set of 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D).' (Henry Hwu)

"This is gonna blow people's minds," predicts James Cameron in the new trailer for Billie Eilish's concert film, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D).

In the latest trailer for the film, which was co-directed by Cameron and Eilish, the two discuss the singer's "creative vision" while determining where they can put the 3D cameras to capture her live concert. There's plenty of footage from the show, soundtracked to "Bad Guy," as well as behind-the-scenes footage of Eilish getting ready for a show.

"I just feel like I'm going to hang out with my friends," she says while describing a show day. Eilish also shows off cuts and bruises she sustains by going down into the audience to slap and shake hands with her fans.

"I want to be the artist that I would wanna be a fan of," she explains. In another scene, she tells Cameron, "I want to feel like it's me and them."

We also get additional footage of Eilish's "puppy room," which we initially saw in the first trailer for the film. At each tour stop, the singer arranges for a local rescue organization to bring over a bunch of dogs and puppies, so everyone on the tour can "chill" backstage while cuddling the animals.

"Multiple people on my crew have adopted dogs from tour," says Eilish. "Everyone needs some dog love."

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) is in theaters May 8, in Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D and Premium Large Formats.

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