A turkey decided he wasn't going to be the main course this Thanksgiving. In the video, a trooper could be heard saying, “Happy Thanksgiving,” on the scanner.

NEW JERSEY — A turkey decided he was not going to be the main course this Thanksgiving.

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New Jersey State Police posted this video on social media.

Cruiser cam footage shows a turkey leading a trooper on a wild chase along the Garden State Parkway on Wednesday, according to the social media post.

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In the video, a trooper could be heard saying, “Happy Thanksgiving,” on the scanner.

New Jersey State Police captioned the video.

“Luckily, this bird escaped the traffic and the Thanksgiving menu, making it off the roadway safely!” they concluded.

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