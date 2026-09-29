Watching a late-week cold front to impact Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH — All is quiet across the Miami Valley right now. We’ve enjoyed another sunny and comfortable day with highs in the mid-70s, but changes are ahead.

We’ll have a strong cold front passing through on Friday, which will bring the next chance for rain and significantly cooler temperatures.

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Rain chances are still looking high for Friday, but the amount of rain expected has decreased.

Even though we’ll have numerous showers, rainfall totals may only amount to .25″ of rain or less through Friday evening. Flooding and/or severe weather are not expected with this next system.

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The drop in temperatures will be the most noticeable change with this next front. We’ll see highs in the mid-80s before the front on Thursday.

Temperatures will likely fall during the day on Friday. Friday afternoon, we’ll see temperatures in the low 60s. High temperatures will remain in the 60s for much of next week.

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