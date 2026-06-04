Watching strong storm potential this weekend

DAYTON, OH — So far, this week has been a beautiful weather week with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. It looks like that changes heading into the weekend.

Heat and humidity start to build in as high pressure moves eastward. Add a cold front into the mix, and we have the recipe for scattered thunderstorms.

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Saturday, expect scattered afternoon thunderstorms to develop ahead of the cold front. A few of the storms may become strong or even severe.

If we see severe weather, damaging winds will be the main hazard. There will be a small threat for large hail. Tornadoes are not expected.

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Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances continue Sunday through much of next week.

At the same time, heat continues to increase. We could see upper 80s by the end of next week.

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