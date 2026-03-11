Weather remains active this week

DAYTON, OH — Severe storms moved through the Miami Valley on Wednesday. Heading into Wednesday night, these storms are exiting, and we’ll catch a break from active weather on Thursday. Friday is the next day to watch.

On Friday, a strong area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes. This will increase wind speeds across the Miami Valley. Gusts of 40-50MPH appear possible. North of I-70, some gusts may top 55MPH. This may lead to spotty power outages due to the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

After Friday, we’ll be watching another strong cold front Sunday night. This will bring rain, thunderstorms, and sharply falling temperatures. We’ll go from highs near 70 Sunday, to highs near freezing Monday.

