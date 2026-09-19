The weather remains unsettled through the weekend

DAYTON, OH — The Miami Valley remains in a very busy weather pattern with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Weather disturbances riding along a stationary front are generating numerous rounds of showers and storms. We expect this pattern to continue through the weekend.

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Thunderstorms this evening across the Miami Valley will be capable of heavy rain and occasional cloud to ground lightning. An isolated storm may turn severe with damaging wind gusts. The risk for severe weather should end by 8PM or so, but additional showers and storms are possible through the overnight.

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Looking ahead to Sunday, we will still be dealing with the same general weather setup. This will lead to chances for showers and storms at times. The best chance should arrive during the afternoon. Again, a storm or two could turn severe. Monday, we’ll still have chances for showers, but with cooler air we should avoid the risk for severe storms.

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