What's 'happening' to Russell Dickerson? Families, a home reno and s'mores

Russell Dickerson's currently out on his Russellmania tour, but he says since the success of his smash hit "Happen to Me," he's noticed something different about his audiences: They're multi-generational.

"That is the most beautiful thing," he tells ABC Audio. "They're like full families — kids, sons, daughters — they're coming, they got their merch, they've got their wrestling gear, and the sunglasses and the boas."

He says it's an "honor" to be "trusted with somebody's Friday night," adding, "Being a family environment, they can all go and make memories together as a family." In fact, Russell says for the first time, he's selling kids' merchandise at his concerts, because "there are a ton of kids" there.

There's also about to be more kids back home: Russell and his wife Kailey Dickerson recently announced that they're expecting baby #3, who'll join sons Remington Dickerson, 5, and Radford Dickerson, 2. Now, he just has to hope that the home reno project he and Kailey have been dealing with for ages will be ready in time for the new arrival.

"It's been two years!" he laughs. "It went from a renovation to, like, completely rebuilding our dream home. And I'm just grateful to have had the success I've had in the last two years, because otherwise I would be completely freaking out!"

One feature of the new house, though, will be a number of firepits and fireplaces, which are, as Russell says, "100% s'mores ready." Which is convenient because he's just partnered with Hershey's to ask fans to join in a national debate: When it comes to the marshmallows in your s'mores, are you Camp Toasty or Camp Gooey?

"I have a very passionate stance on Team Gooey, because I want it to be gooey all the way through," he says. "I like the gooeyness of the mallow dripping down onto the chocolate, you know? And then it's like running down your hand and just, like, that's a s'more to me."

And as for letting Remy and Rad chow down on the sweet treats?

"To me, it's all about the memories, you know?" he says. "I feel like we do pretty good throughout the day. So when it's time for a s'more, we just let them have at it."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.