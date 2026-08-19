Why Kenny Chesney went all the way to Hawaii for a 'Goldfish'

You'll meet Kenny Chesney's "Goldfish" when he drops the next track from his new album, Silver Sands Marina.

Not only that, there'll be a music video to match.

“To hear something so creative, something that breaks all the rules and brings back that classic old school wordplay, you want a video that’s just as much fun,” he explains. “Here’s this guy going through so much heartache, sitting in a bar ‘drunk as a skunk,’ but the way the song tells it, it’s so lighthearted you almost don’t realize how much pain he’s in. How do you capture that?"

To shoot the clip, Kenny and his band traveled to Maui after his second Sphere Las Vegas residency, taking inspiration from the Hawaiian steel guitar on the track.

"We decided to do something really carefree, really innocent and just show the spirit of this band, kicking back and having fun together," he continues. "Between the custom Western suits that’re about that era of country music, the cardboard cut-out of (guitarist) Kenny Greenberg who couldn’t make the trip that we dragged around with us and those locations, we matched all the joy this song is made of.”

"Goldfish" arrives Aug. 28, ahead of the full Silver Sands Marina album Sept. 25.

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