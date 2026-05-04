Widespread, soaking rain arrives Tuesday

DAYTON, OH — A slow moving cold front will be the main driver of the weather over the next few days. Only isolated showers are expected through tonight. Come Tuesday, the rain trail rolls in.

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Tuesday starts out with just passing showers. Washout conditions arrive during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Widespread rain exits Wednesday morning. During the Tuesday night - Wednesday timeframe, 1-2 inches of rain may fall. If too much falls at one time, we may see some localized flooding.

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Severe weather is not expected with this system. Instability and wind shear parameters are not supportive of severe weather. Great news!

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