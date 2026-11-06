Wind chills in the 20s this weekend

DAYTON, OH — A cold front moved through earlier today, and we’re feeling the changes. Temperatures this afternoon only made it to the lower 50s.

Colder air will continue filtering in through Saturday, with the coldest temperatures being felt Saturday night.

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Dayton has not yet seen its first night at or below freezing this season. We are a little late for that milestone.

The typical first freeze is around October 25th. We may make it down to 32 for the first time Saturday night.

The wind chill certainly will be below freezing. It’ll feel like the mid-20s come Sunday morning.

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We’ll be dry through the weekend and dry for much of next week. With that, temperatures will moderate back to the low 60s by Tuesday.

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