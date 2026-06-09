With North America behind him, Luke Combs heads for Europe with the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour

Luke Combs wrapped the North American leg of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with a sold-out show June 6 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto.

"[The] tour's been really, really fun. We've been having a good time with it. The stage is huge. The crowds have been huge. Obviously [I'm] very thankful for that," he says. "And yeah, it's a new challenge for us. We're doing center stage in the stadiums and there's all kinds of fire and, you know, fireworks and crazy stuff."

"But it's been just really a lot of fun, honestly. It always is," he adds.

The "Be By You" hitmaker has a bit of time off before he kicks off the European leg of the tour July 4 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

He'll finish the run Aug. 2 when he plays his third night at London's Wembley Stadium.

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