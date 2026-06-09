Wynonna is a 'Kentucky Queen' on 'The Hard Truth'

Wynonna is a "Kentucky Queen" on her first new solo album in a decade.

She co-wrote the lead single from The Hard Truth, which comes out Oct. 2, with her husband and producer, Cactus Moser, who first rose to fame with his band Highway 101.

"I've spent a lifetime singing about heartbreak, healing, faith, and survival, but I've never made a record like this one,” Wynonna says. “These songs tell the truth about where I've been, what I've lost, what I've overcome, and who I've become."

"This album asked me to be brave enough to tell the truth," she continues, "even when my voice shook. It challenged me to let go of perfectionism and embrace the beauty of honest emotion. My hope is that when you hear these songs, you feel what I was feeling while writing and recording them. If they help someone feel seen, understood, or a little less alone, then every hard truth was worth telling."

You'll have your chance to chat with Wy about the album on June 15, as she autographs copies live on TalkShopLive.

She'll also do a special release day show Oct. 2 in her hometown of Ashland, Kentucky.

You can catch Wynonna on her co-headling trek with rock legend Melissa Etheridge this summer.

Here's the complete track listing for The Hard Truth:

"Prelude (All Downhill From Ashland)"

"All Downhill From Ashland"

"Everything" (feat. Patterson Hood)

"Am I Missing Out"

"Broken And Blessed"

"Hear Me Now" (feat. Iron & Wine)

"The Hopeful Lie" (feat. The War And Treaty)

"Kentucky Queen"

"Girl Who Could Sing"

"Drive"

"Love Ain't Got The Best Of Me"

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