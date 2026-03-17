Zac Brown Band's ready to 'Give It Away' for March Madness

Zac Brown Band's "Give It Away" is the 2026 anthem for March Madness.

"This song's about just living in the moment and just bringing the best of what you've got every single second," Zac says of the track from ZBB's Love & Fear album, which he wrote with Needtobreathe's Bear Rinehart.

"Everybody's gonna be playing their hearts out, and I love that this song is helping people feel that energy. It's gonna be exciting watching them throw down," Zac adds in a spot from TNT Sports.

The NCAA basketball tournament runs March 17 through April 6. ZBB is also set to play the March Madness Music Festival April 4 in Indianapolis.

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