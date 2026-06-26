Zach John King's debut album is 'I'm What You Get'

Zach John King's 20-track debut album, I'm What You Get, is set to arrive Aug. 28, featuring his first top-20 hit, "Get to Drinkin'."

The Fayetteville, Georgia, native co-produced the album, which seems every bit as autobiographical as the title makes it sound.

“I wanted to make a project that took all the good and the bad parts of me and just laid it out there," Zach says. "I just really wanted to write about exactly who I am — some people might love it, and some people might not and that’s fine. And I’ve gotten more comfortable with that too."

"I think this project makes a statement of 'take it or leave it, this is me,’" he continues. "There's parts of me that I really love on this record, but there’s also parts of me that I regret. In every song, there’s a piece of my story I wanted to share. When I was in the writing process, my hope was that anyone could listen to this record from start to finish and see that it’s 100% me.”

The new track, "Run for Them Hills," is out now.

Zach's opening for Luke Bryan, Riley Green and Thomas Rhett in the months to come, before he launches his Get to Drinkin' Tour on Oct. 1.

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