Meet Lady Jane

DAYTON — Lady Jane is a domestic shorthair and is 4 years old.

She is a sweet Tabby who gets along well with other cats and has a gentle, loving personality. While she is a little shy at first, she blossoms in a home environment, becoming curious, affectionate, and eager for pets.

A quiet, patient home is all she needs to truly shine. Lady Jane is available for adoption at Meowza Cat Boutique, our offsite adoption location at Cross Point Shopping Center.

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE.

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

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