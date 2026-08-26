1,454 feet honoring Dolly Parton, NYC lights it up in pink sparkle

In honor of the life and legacy of Dolly Parton, the Empire State Building chose to honor her by lighting up the building tonight starting at 9:25 pm in pink sparkle.
Why 9:25? Well, that’s 9 two five, in honor of her first solo #1 song and for her role as Doralee Rhodes in the 1980 hit movie 9 to 5.
What an honor and well-deserved!
Tonight, the Empire State Building tower lights will turn to a pink sparkle at 9:25 to honor the late Dolly Parton.— Empire State Building Observation Deck (@EmpireStateBldg) August 25, 2026
Dolly was a global cultural icon whose seven-decade career reached generations of fans. Beyond entertainment, Dolly leaves a significant philanthropic legacy… pic.twitter.com/Pu5rtdfe0r