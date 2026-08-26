1,454 feet honoring Dolly Parton, NYC lights it up in pink sparkle

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Empire State Building sparkles in pink in honor of Dolly Parton’s life and legacy on August 25, 2026 in New York, New York. Parton passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026 (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In honor of the life and legacy of Dolly Parton, the Empire State Building chose to honor her by lighting up the building tonight starting at 9:25 pm in pink sparkle.

Why 9:25? Well, that’s 9 two five, in honor of her first solo #1 song and for her role as Doralee Rhodes in the 1980 hit movie 9 to 5.

What an honor and well-deserved!