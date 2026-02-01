Hot Country News From K99.1FM
Grammys 2026: The winners
By Jill Lances
Grammys 2026: Jelly Roll reels in three trophies, Reba McEntire delivers a performance 50 years in the making
By Stephen Hubbard
Nashville notes: $10 Opry tickets + Frankie Ballard's 'Money Runs Out'
By Stephen Hubbard
Josh Ross travels to the 'Bar and Back' after four JUNO noms
By Stephen Hubbard
Chris Janson's wife is the muse behind 'Easy to Love, Harder to Hold'
By Stephen Hubbard
Josh Ross travels to the 'Bar and Back' after four JUNO noms
By Stephen Hubbard
New Super Bowl ad teams Post Malone with Whitney Houston — and beer
By Andrea Dresdale
Get To Know Shane Collins
Listen to Shane Collins every weekday from 2 PM to 7 PM on K99.1FM