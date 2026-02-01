Shane Collins - Weekdays 2 PM to 7 PM

Grammys 2026: The winners

By Jill Lances

Grammys 2026: Jelly Roll reels in three trophies, Reba McEntire delivers a performance 50 years in the making

By Stephen Hubbard

Nashville notes: $10 Opry tickets + Frankie Ballard's 'Money Runs Out'

By Stephen Hubbard

Josh Ross travels to the 'Bar and Back' after four JUNO noms

By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Janson's wife is the muse behind 'Easy to Love, Harder to Hold'

By Stephen Hubbard

'McArthur' brings HARDY, Tim McGraw, Eric Church & Morgan Wallen together

By Stephen Hubbard

New Super Bowl ad teams Post Malone with Whitney Houston — and beer

By Andrea Dresdale

Dustin Lynch will be part of the Vegas Nightlife for the second year in a row

By Stephen Hubbard

Brad Paisley to perform at this year’s Voices Of America Country Music Fest

By Jimmy Larrabee

