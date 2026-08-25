Artists across Country music remember Dolly Parton

With the sad news that Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80, everyone across the Country music community is paying tribute to Dolly Parton.
See the official statements made from Dolly Parton’s official social media accounts about her passing
Below are just some of the tributes pouring in from artists and members of the Country Music community on social media.
Blake Shelton
Brad Paisley
Willie Nelson
Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood
Jane Fonda
Lily Tomlin
Chase Matthew
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
The Grand Ole Opry
Carly Pearce
Sara Evans
Kelly Clarkson
Drew Baldridge
The Country Music Hall of Fame
The Red Clay Strays
The Country Music Association
Lee Ann Womack
Jo Dee Messina
Craig Morgan
Barbara Mandrell
Kristen Chenoweth
Billy Ray Cyrus
Scotty McCreery
Parker McCollum
Zac Brown Band
Do you have a favorite memory of Dolly Parton or a song by Dolly you’d like to share with us? Just open up our smartphone app and leave an Open Mic with your memories or song request.