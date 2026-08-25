Artists across Country music remember Dolly Parton

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 23: Honorees Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and George Strait attend the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)

With the sad news that Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80, everyone across the Country music community is paying tribute to Dolly Parton.

See the official statements made from Dolly Parton’s official social media accounts about her passing

Below are just some of the tributes pouring in from artists and members of the Country Music community on social media.

Blake Shelton

Brad Paisley

Willie Nelson

Reba McEntire

Carrie Underwood

Jane Fonda

Lily Tomlin

Chase Matthew

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

The Grand Ole Opry

Carly Pearce

Sara Evans

Kelly Clarkson

Drew Baldridge

The Country Music Hall of Fame

The Red Clay Strays

The Country Music Association

Lee Ann Womack

Jo Dee Messina

Craig Morgan

Barbara Mandrell

Kristen Chenoweth

Billy Ray Cyrus

Scotty McCreery

Parker McCollum

Zac Brown Band

Do you have a favorite memory of Dolly Parton or a song by Dolly you’d like to share with us? Just open up our smartphone app and leave an Open Mic with your memories or song request.