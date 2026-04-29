Blake Shelton to open a new restaurant and music venue in Indiana

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Country music artist Blake Shelton poses for a photo at Ole Red Nashville, a partnership he has with Ryman Hospitality Properties, on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC.)

Blake Shelton just announced plans to open a brand new Ole Red Restaurant and live music venue in Indiana, and visiting it will certainly be a road trip you’ll want to make when it opens if you love Country music.

The newest location will open in downtown Indianapolis in 2027 and feature a dining area, indoor bar, two performance stages, and a covered rooftop bar overlooking the city.

According to Ole Red’s website, the Indianapolis location will feature “scratch-made Southern food, hoky-tonk strong drinks, rooftop views, and concert-caliber live music on multiple stages”.

Watch Blake Shelton announce the news at a press conference below





View a map of where Ole Red in Indianapolis will be located

Have you ever been to any Ole Red location in America? If so what do you recommend on the menu? Let us know in the comments section below.