In brief: Taylor Tomlinson's new comedy special 'Prodigal Daughter' gets trailer and more

Prime Video is betting on Off Campus. The upcoming romance series has been renewed for season 2 ahead of its season 1 premiere. The first season of the new series will debut in May. Off Campus is based on the bestselling book series from Elle Kennedy, and focuses on a college romance between a songwriter and an all-star hockey athlete ...

Ed Helms and Nat Wolff are joining the cast of She Gets It From Me. Deadline reports that the actors are joining Rachel Zegler and Marisa Tomei in the upcoming film. The movie follows a young woman who refuses to get married before she meets her birth mother ...

The official trailer for Taylor Tomlinson's upcoming comedy special Prodigal Daughter has arrived. Netflix released the trailer for Tomlinson's fourth comedy special, which arrives to the platform on Feb. 24. She returns to her roots in this special by deconstructing her faith, processing her religious trauma and confronting her fear of death ...

