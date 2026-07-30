'Clueless' sequel series greenlit at Paramount+

Paramount+ has some totally buggin' news.

The streaming service has greenlit a sequel series to the classic '90s film Clueless. Alicia Silverstone is set to reprise her starring role as "it" girl Cher Horowitz in this new event series based on the teen comedy movie.

Silverstone will also executive produce the series. It is set to start production in LA in 2027.

The upcoming show picks up 30 years after the events of the original film. "Beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood — that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel 'clueless' all over again," according to an official description.

The OC's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage wrote and will executive produce the series. It will be produced by CBS Studios. Amy Heckerling, who directed the 1995 film, will also executive produce alongside Robert Lawrence.

"Clueless is coming home," Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+, said. "Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We're especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city's exceptional talent and crews."

Clueless celebrated its 30th anniversary in summer 2025. Additionally, the movie was recently added to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

A Clueless sequel series was previously in development at Peacock. ABC Audio confirmed Peacock was no longer moving forward with the series back in April.

Along with Silverstone, the original movie starred Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer and Dan Hedaya.

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