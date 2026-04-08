Dairy Queen New Items

A standalone Dairy Queen restaurant with a drive thru. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Will Taylor

Who say’s you can’t have desert for breakfast?

Dairy Queen has revealed some new items for their breakfast collection.

Beginning Monday April 27th, fans can go to their local DQ and enjoy the new treats including:

  • New! Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard Treat: Chocolate frosted donut pieces and sprinkles blended with our world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection. 
  • New! Fruity Pebbles™ Shake: Fruity Pebbles™ cereal blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve, real milk and garnished with whipped topping. 
  • New! Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Dipped Cone: Vanilla soft serve dipped in a cinnamon cereal flavored cone coating with crunchy cereal bits and garnished with Cinnadust

You can order the items on the Dairy Queen Mobile App or online at participating stores nationwide.

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