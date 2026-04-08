Dairy Queen New Items

Who say’s you can’t have desert for breakfast?

Dairy Queen has revealed some new items for their breakfast collection.

Beginning Monday April 27th, fans can go to their local DQ and enjoy the new treats including:

New! Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard Treat: Chocolate frosted donut pieces and sprinkles blended with our world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection.

Chocolate frosted donut pieces and sprinkles blended with our world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection. New! Fruity Pebbles™ Shake: Fruity Pebbles™ cereal blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve, real milk and garnished with whipped topping.

Fruity Pebbles™ cereal blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve, real milk and garnished with whipped topping. New! Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Dipped Cone: Vanilla soft serve dipped in a cinnamon cereal flavored cone coating with crunchy cereal bits and garnished with Cinnadust

Dairy Queen is about to drop the Breakfast of Champions and I need ALL of it!



These all drop this spring and likely be in most locations by the end of April - stay tuned and I'll post once the dates are confirmed.



Which of these treats are you grabbing from DQ for Breakfast?! pic.twitter.com/PJDruxjxRi — Snackolator (@snackolator) March 16, 2026

You can order the items on the Dairy Queen Mobile App or online at participating stores nationwide.